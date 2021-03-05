It came out of nowhere, right in the middle of a red-hot start in a season that was delayed for a year, and believe it or not, Heath Autrey, a man who pays attention to every detail on the baseball diamond, didn't see it coming.
That's the irony of the moment that came Thursday when Autrey's Tigers beat Waco Robinson 7-0 to give Corsicana's legendary baseball coach his 200th victory as a Tiger.
"I didn't even know," Autrey said. "My wife, Whitney, kept up with it and told me. I know this, it really went by fast. I can't believe how fast the time has gone by."
Autrey, who won his 300th game in 2019 when he led his Tigers to the state semifinals (the only other Tiger team to reach the state semifinals other than the 1958 team), has been at Corsicana for nine years, but of course last season was cut short due to COVID-19 when all high school sports were halted a few days before the Tigers' district opener against Ennis.
The Tigers beat Waco University 11-0 Tuesday in their first home game and first district game since 2019. So in a little more than eight seasons, Autrey, who coaches every minute of every game with a passion and a game plan that gets the absolute most from every player, has won 200 games as the Tigers head man.
"It's pretty humbling," Autrey said. "I've had a lot of really good players, a lot of good coaches and a real good administration. We play a lot of games. It's kinda weird how time flies."
Winning 200 games in less than nine years is a testament to Autrey's discipline and competitiveness. Consider this: You would need 20 wins a year for 10 seasons to reach this mark. Autrey's teams win consistently no matter who is in the lineup. He has won with veteran teams and teams far too young on paper to win 20 games.
He gets the most out of every Tiger player and Tiger team, and every Autrey team plays the game hard and plays the game right. He not only teaches and preaches fundamentals, but the kids who play for him always grow on the diamond.
"The challenge with young teams is making them pay attention to details as much as we do," he said. "And that's paying attention to the smallest detail. We make them pay attention and once they get the details they cane grow."
That is the Autrey way, and that's why every Tiger baseball team competes, regardless of who they play. And he wins in Texas, one of three baseball-producing states. Florida and California are the other two that produce the majority of big league players.
In fact, if you look at the best high school programs in those three states almost every top high school program has a list of big league players. Autrey wins by taking good players and turning them into exceptional high school players.
He has never had a Clayton Kershaw or a Bobby Witt Jr.
He gets the most out of every player who comes through his program, and all his kids learn the game and learn how to win.
"We simplify," he said. "We take something that's complex and simplify it for them. That's the key to having the young kids learn and grow. I take pride in it. I consider myself a teacher.''
The Tigers are off to a 7-1 start this season with a pitching staff that is putting up mind-boggling numbers. The Tigers have allowed just one earned run in 46 eight games this season.
Kolby Kinkade, who gave up two hits while striking out seven without a walk, pitched his third shutout Thursday, beating Waco Robinson 7-0 in the West Tournament, and Zane Petty pitched five hitless innings without allowing an earned runs and lost a heartbreaker to Sunnyvale 2-1 in the Tigers' second game Thursday.
Petty has 24 strikeouts and has note allowed an earned run in 12 innings this season. Kinkade has pitched 16 shutout innings while striking out 18 batters.
Kinkade had plenty of support against Robinson. No. 3 hitter Hunter Autrey went 3-for-3, scored twice and drove in three runs with three doubles, and Kinkade, who hits cleanup, went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. Austin Pryor, who has played exceptional defense at third and has been a valuable No. 2 hitter in the lineup, went 2-for-3, scored three times and drove in a run as the 2, 3 and 4 hitters n the lineup combined to go 7-for-9, scoring all seven runs and driving in all seven runs. Hunter Autrey, who has led the Tigers the past two years in run production, drove in the only run against Sunnyvale.
Tuesday's Tiger game
Kolby Kinkade tossed four shutout innings and Zane Petty threw a perfect fifth, striking out two Trojans to run his season total to 16 Ks in seven innings. Petty struck out 14 in a 2-1 win against Duncanville.
Kinkade tossed a three-hit shutout against North Forney in the Duncanville Tournament to start the season last week and that game set the tone for what has been an incredible stretch for the Tiger pitchers, who have combined to allow just one earned run in their first six games.
Kinkade, a four-year starter who has been a key player for four years, allowed an infield hit in the first and a single to right in the fifth while striking out five and not allowing a walk to keep his ERA at 0.00. And he was in the middle of the scoring Tuesday, belting a pair of doubles to drive in three runs.
Hunter Autrey and Kinkade hit back-to-back doubles in the Tigers' four-run third to bring home two runs, and Brydan Hernandez went 3-for-3, driving in two runs with a clutch two-out single in the first, and bringing home a run in the third and another in the fourth with clutch RBI singles.
Solomon James hit his second triple in as many games (he had a bases-loaded triple Saturday, driving in three runs in the Tigers' 14-1 romp over Dallas Woodrow Wilson).
Miguel Luevano went 2-for-4 and ended the game in the fifth with a two-run triple to give the Tigers the 11-0 mercy-rule victory. Austin Pryor had another strong defensive game at third base, where he made four nice plays, and he scored three times on a pair of walks and a single. Pryor led off the Tigers' three-run fifth with a single and scored on Kinkade's second double of the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.