ENNIS -- Corsicana's Tigers are red-hot, driving their way through the tough 14-5A district schedule.
And no one is hotter than Brydan Hernandez, one of a few Tigers who returned this spring. Hernandez, a four-year starter who was the Tiger closer for two seasons before becoming a starter on the mound, was a key player for the Tigers as a catcher/outfielder/closer and one of the top players in the state as a junior.
After having an outstanding career with the Tigers, he has taken his game to a new level this season as a leader in every way -- on the mound, at the plate, and on and off the field.
Just ask the Ennis Lions, who watched Hernandez destroy them Tuesday on the Ennis diamond, where he went 4-for-4 with a single, two doubles and a three-run homer to drive in six runs in Corsicana's 8-5 victory. By the way, he also stole a base and scored twice.
Hernandez didn't just have an outstanding game at the plate, he also pitched the final three innings of the game, holding off the Lions to lift the Tigers to a 4-1 record in the District 14-5A race and 12-7 overall with their fifth win in a row.
"His performance goes down as one of the best performances anyone has ever had here," said Tiger coach Heath Autrey, who has had a long line of outstanding players take the field for him in his 10 years at Corsicana.
"He had a game he will never forget," he said. "He will remember that game for the rest of his life. He's a legacy guy here, a four-year starter. We have asked him to play out of position. I'm so proud of him."
Hernandez is one of the best catchers in Texas, but he has played just about everywhere, and this season on a team full of young players, Hernandez has moved all over the diamond.
"He's played everywhere we have asked him to play," Autrey said. "He's pitched as a starter, as a closer and he's played in the outfield and at shortstop -- and he's been our catcher. He's one of the best catchers in the state."
Believe it or not, before Tuesday's dinger Hernandez had never hit a home run in high school. Autrey and Hernandez had talked about that oddity a few days ago.
"We just talked about him never hitting a high school home run," Autrey said. "And he said, 'but I'm going to get one,'" Autrey said.
It was a three-run shot in the top of the sixth that all but put the game away.
"For him to have six RBIs, those guys had to be on base. Our guys did a real good job getting on base," Autrey said.
Adrian Baston, who has been the ultimate leadoff man, scored three times Tuesday and has now scored 26 runs in 19 games while hitting .436 with a .507 on-base percentage. Easton Autrey, Blane Farmer, and Brody Dobbs also scored for the Tigers.
If you thought Hernandez was remarkable a year ago when he was named to the 5A All-State team and was the Daily Sun's Golden Circle Co-MVP of the Year along with Zane Petty, take a look the season he's having now.
Brydan is hitting .439 with a .500 on-base percentage after banging out 25 hits in 57 at-bats, including a dozen extra base hits in just 19 games. He has driven in 27 runs, scored 14 times and stolen 11 bases while compiling a .702 slugging percentage and a 1.202 OPS.
He's even better on the mound, where he is 4-2 with two saves with a 0.99 ERA. Hernandez has struck out 50 batters in just 42 innings.
He's half of the Tigers' 1-2 punch on the mound. Ennis saw both punches Tuesday as Ryan Ainsworth started and went four innings and Hernandez finished for the Tigers, who have allowed just 11 runs, including five on Tuesday, during their five-game winning streak in which they have outscored opponents 64-11.
Ainsworth, who is 5-0 with a 0.80 ERA in his first year as a starter for the Tigers, allowed just four hits and one earned run Tuesday while striking out three. He has given up just four earned runs over 35 innings this season.
He had plenty of production from a young Tiger lineup that is growing up fast. Leadoff man Adrian Baston went 1-for-2, walked twice and scored three times and No. 2 hitter Easton Autrey went 1-for-2 and scored a run and Yassiele Ramirez had an RBI double.
The Tigers will play Ennis at Price Field Friday night to complete the two-game series. The Tigers are 4-1 and tied with Forney for first-place in the district race. Ennis is 2-1 and Crandall is 3-2.
