Daily Sun photo/Paul Borsellino

Brydan Hernandez is off to a brilliant start this season. Hernandez is 3-1 in four starts with a couple of one-hitters in the pre-district games. He has struck out 31 batters in 25 innings and allowed just five hits and three earned runs. He has an 0.82 ERA and he is also hitting well.

Hernandez is batting .405 and leads the team in RBIs (13) and doubles (five) and has stolen six bases and scored five runs. He has a 1.000 OPS and is strong leader in every way.