JOSHUA -- It doesn't take a mathematician, a calculator or even a set of fingers to count on to know if the Corsicana Tigers want to make another run in the playoffs they're going to need more than an ace on the mound.
Heath Autrey's got a pair of aces in Zane Petty and Brydan Hernandez. Nobody knows that better than Joshua's Owls, who lost back-to-back 2-1 games to the Tigers' top two pitchers this week.
Joshua is regarded as the best hitting team in 14-5A and was the preseason pick to win what is arguably the most competitive 5A baseball district in Texas. The Owls have seven players who are headed to play college ball next year. You can bet none of them want to see Petty or Hernandez again.
Autrey's aces pitched back-to-back beauties to sweep the series and stay in first-place in the district with a 7-1 record, a game ahead of Midlothian (6-2). They're now 15-3-1 for the season and ranked No. 4 among 5A teams in Texas.
Petty, who struck out a dozen Owls Tuesday at Price Field, and Hernandez combined to pitch 15 innings, allowing just one earned run on a total of seven hits. They combined to strike out 20 Owls.
Hernandez went eight innings Friday and never blinked, giving up five singles while striking out eight and walking just one. He gave a run in the first then settled in and threw a seven-inning shutout the rest of the way.
Joshua's 2-3-4 hitters brought home the run in the first as A.J. Charles hit a one-out single and Lane Snow reached first when he was hit with a pitch. Then Cree Tassin hit a flare to center to give the Owls a 1-0 lead.
Hernandez didn't complain but it's difficult on visiting pitchers at Joshua, because they have a small mountain -- Mt. Joshua -- in the middle of the diamond that serves as the mound. It's clearly taller and steeper than other mounds high school pitchers have to throw on in a game. And the mound might have -- just might have -- affected Hernandez in the first inning.
After the run scored Hernandez adjusted and retired the next two hitters on a fly to left and a strikeout to end the inning. He opened the second with back-to-back Ks and just like that he was in control.
He needed to be because both games this week against Joshua were tough, intense battles and runs were as tough to find as a $2.00 gas. The Tigers pride themselves on playing the game with discipline and mental toughness, and that was more than evident in this two game series, and especially Friday on the road.
The Tigers knotted the score with a run in the fourth when Austin Pryor singled and moved to second when Hernandez drew a four-pitch walk. Aiden Morehouse ripped a liner to right field that was dropped to load the bases and Pryor raced home when Conner Means slashed a single to center to knot things at 1-1.
Owls starter Gavin Mossery pitched out of the jam, getting Adrian Baston on a short fly to left and ending the inning with a fly-out to center to leave the bases loaded.
The Tigers had a chance to blow the game open in the fifth when they loaded the bases again with one out. Peyton Brown was hit by a pitch to open the fifth and moved to second on Blane Farmer's sac bunt. Miguel Luevano singled through the left side of the infield to knock out Mossery.
Joshua reliever Stockton Frisina entered and hit Pryor with a pitch to load the bases with one out but the Owls escaped with an inning-ending, rally-killing 6-4-3 double play as the Tigers left five stranded over the fourth and fifth innings.
The Tigers had a chance to score in the sixth with runners at first and third, but the runner at third was thrown out at the plate on a delayed double steal attempt and the next batter hit a line-drive to short that resulted in a double play to end the inning.
Finally, in the top of the eighth, Hernandez scored the key run. He led off with a chopper to short and moved to second on the errant throw to first. He stole third and scored when Means ripped a single past the second baseman for a 2-1 lead. Hernandez scored the winning run in the fourth on Tuesday at Price when he walked, stole second and third and raced home on Baston's infield hit to third.
Means went 3-for-4 and drove in the winning run Friday, and he would have had a 4-for-4 night except the home plate umpire made a horrible call on Means' bunt single in the second inning. The ball died sitting on the chalk along the first base side, but the umpire incorrectly ruled it a foul ball, and Means had to come back from first.
Joshua used five pitchers against Hernandez, who is now 4-1 with a 1.05 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 40 innings.
Hernandez, a junior, is a quiet kid. He doesn't say much, but he doesn't have to. He smiles a lot during those quiet one and two-word conversations but ironically that's just part of his tough, determined and confident demeanor.
He never has to talk about how talented he is -- he just quietly slams the door on batters and teams in the brutal District 14-5A race. Quiet and lethal.
There's a lot to like about these Tigers, but at the head of that list (and it's a long one) is the fact Corsicana has two big arms to throw against you.
A nice pair of aces who are tough to beat.
