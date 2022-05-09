CRANDALL -- What a start!
Better yet, Oooh what a starter!
Either way life feels pretty good for Corsicana's Tigers who opened the playoffs by sweeping Crandall with a devastating performance on the mound, where Brydan Hernandez was brilliant Saturday afternoon in Crandall, pitching a masterpiece, shutting out the Pirates 11-0 to end the best-of-three series.
Hernandez took a no-hitter into the seventh before giving up a couple of singles. Only one Pirate reached second base all day and Hernandez stranded just two on base in the game. He completely dominated the Pirates, carving up the Crandall lineup with his best performance of the season (including a perfect game at Waco). Hernandez struck out the side in the first and allowed a leadoff walk in the second. After allowing his only walk, Hernandez retired the next 15 Pirates until Pierce Corbo broke up the no-hitter to lead off the seventh. He gave up another single but that was it -- a two-hit, one walk beauty. He struck out eight and needed only 93 pitches to end Crandall's season.
"Brydan was the best I've ever seen him," Tiger coach Heath Autrey said, "it was like watching an artist draw a picture. His outing was like artwork.
"He had all three pitches and pounded the strike zone," he said. "It was one of the best pitching performances we have had in the last decade here."
Hernandez, a junior who has had a remarkable season, is now 8-1 with a save and an 0.60 ERA and has 78 strikeouts in 70 innings while walking only nine batters all year. He led the Tigers right into the Area Round playoffs, where they will face Whitehouse, an old rival and nemesis from their days in the East Texas 16-5A district.
They'll play a best-of-three series at Rockwall High School at 7 p.m. Thursday and at noon on Saturday with Game 3 (if needed) following Game 3.
The Tigers looked like they were in a hurry to move on to the Area Round. The same team that proved it could win in the clutch in tight and tense games this year when the Tigers won five one-run district games in a row, scored four runs in the first and five in the second to jump out to a 9-0 lead with Hernandez on the mound.
"Our pitching staff has carried us. It was nice to score some runs for them," said Autrey, who tweaked his lineup and then watched the new the mix score 11 runs on 13 hits.
New leadoff man Austin Pryor got the party started with a single up the middle and moved to second on Conner Means's sac bunt. Means, who was moved into the No.2 spot. for the first time all year.
Miguel Luevano, who led off Game 1 at Price Field by scorching a double to left field, brought home Pryor with the first of two hits for the day. Aiden Morehouse, hitting cleanup for the first time all ripped an RBI double had an RBI single. Hernandez, who leads the Tigers in hitting and RBIs, drove in a run with a single and Adrian Baston, who is getting better and better each day, came through with a two-out two-run single to make it a 4-0 game.
The Tigers hit four doubles in a row in the second as Luevano, Morehouse, Bradley Gruver and Hernandez all delivered doubles to ignite a five-run inning. The Tigers scored two runs in the seventh without a hit, proving they hadn't forgotten about small ball (AutreyBall).
Pryor, Luevano, Morehouse, Gruver, and Hernandez all finished the game with two hits each and Baston, Luevano, Morehouse and Hernandez drove in two runs apiece.
Still, it was Hernandez's sensational performance on the mound that defined the game. The Tigers won the opener 3-1 on a two-hitter by Zane Petty, who struck out 12 and didn't allow an earned run. The Tigers' 1-2 punch allowed just one unearned run and five singles over the two-game series while combining to strike out 20.
What a start!
And oooh what starters!
