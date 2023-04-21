LANCASTER -- Some backups played in a tension-free game against winless Lancaster Tuesday and the Tigers won easily 7-0.
There's plenty of drama left in the season for Corsicana's Tigers, who are 6-3 and in a tight spot at the top of the 14-5A race, looking for elbow room between Ennis (7-2) and Forney (7-3). There's still a chance for a three-way tie for first because Ennis has two games next week against Crandall, which split a pair of games against both Forney and the Tigers.
The Tigers have three games left -- Friday night at Price Field against Lancaster to complete the two-game series and a pair of games next week against Terrell, which lost to Ennis Tuesday 13-0.
Hernandez made it look easy Tuesday (he often does) shutting out Lancaster on three hits, striking out a dozen and walking one to improve to 5-2 (with two saves) this season while keeping his ERA under 1.00. It has been under 1.00 the entire season.
It looks like Hernandez, who has had a brilliant career with the Tigers, will sign with Navarro. He posted that on twitter this week. Two seasons with the Bulldogs and then off to a D-I program ...
He could have a lot of baseball left with the Tigers, who have had a season they can be proud of so far with a team that coach Heath Autrey said was the least experienced team he has had since his 2007 Red Oak team.
These Tigers have grown up fast and depending how things fall next week they will be headed to the playoffs with 19 wins, seeded anywhere from No. 1 to No.3.
To say they have overachieved would be a huge understatement, but then again most Tiger fans believed Autrey would get the most out of this group -- he always does.
If they had gotten any kind of break in two close and controversial losses to Forney, they would have nailed down first-place in the district. Believe it or not, Ennis could win the district title with two losses to the Tigers.
Easton Autrey, the freshman son of the Tiger coach, has gotten better and better this season, and he came through Tuesday with a triple and two RBIs on a night when the Tigers managed only four hits. Young Autrey went 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Hernandez had an RBI single and Garrett Joles and Jace Richardson each drove in a run for the Tigers, who made the most out of their four hits.
Now they just have to make the most out of the rest of the season. Don't bet against them ...
