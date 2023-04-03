RICE -- The Mildred Eagles baseball team continued to roll through district play with a 13-0 shellacking of the Rice Bulldogs behind a Holden Thomas no-hitter. The Eagles had an excellent week of baseball with a 10-0 shutout of Kemp on Tuesday before the no-hitter on Friday.
The Eagles jumped out to a 5-0 lead through the first two innings using aggressive baserunning and capitalizing on errors and wild pitches. Five Eagle batters were hit by pitches in the game and the Eagles also walked six times. The Eagles stole seven bases, led by Jake Callahan, who stole three bags during the game.
In the third inning, the Eagles' bats came alive scoring six runs with two outs in the inning. Backup Catcher, Luke Wyatt hit a home run in the fourth and Braylon Vanibuls hammered a home run over the scoreboard in left field in the fifth inning.
Holden Thomas pitched an excellent game for the Eagles, pitching a no-hitter through five innings. Thomas blew through the Bulldogs with eight strikeouts and three walks. Thomas had two strikeouts in each of the first three innings and no Bulldog runners made it past first base.
Vanibuls went three-for-three in the game for the Eagles with two RBIs, a home run, a hit by pitch, and scored two runs. Luke Wyatt went two-for-two with a home run. Adam Holeman went one-for-two with a double and two RBIs. Gabe Irvine went three-for-three with an RBI and a stolen base.
Tony Fira picked up the loss for the Bulldogs. Joshua Morales pitched the final two and a third innings giving up four earned runs and stuck a batter out.
The Eagles improve to 12-2 overall and 4-0 in district play and travel to Malakoff and Eustace next week.
With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 0-4 in district play and host Kemp and Blooming Grove next week.
