Hubbard's Jags bashed their way to the Class A Region II Semifinals by sweeping Jonesboro in the best-of-three Area Round 11-3 and 25-1.
The Jags won Game 2 in four innings, pounding out 19 hits and scoring 25 runs Saturday at Lake Belton High School, where they played both games of the series.
JJ Johnson pitched the four-inning distance to get the win on the mound. He allowed just one run while striking out five.
Blaine Cornelius and Sebastian Olvera led Hubbard at the plate. Cornelius went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs while Olvera went 4-for-4 and drove in five runs.
It was the fourth win in a row for the Jags, who swept Blum in the bi-district round, and the 12th in a row for Hubbard, which won its final eight games of the regular season.
Hubbard meets the winner of the Graford-Abbott series in the Region II Semifinals next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.