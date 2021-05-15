Hubbard baseball team

Hubbard's Jags are all smiles after turning their season around in the middle of district play this year. They're alive and well and playing in the Class A playoffs, where they defeated Jonesboro 11-3 and 25-1 in the Area Round playoffs to advance to the Region II Semifinals.

Hubbard's Jags bashed their way to the Class A Region II Semifinals by sweeping Jonesboro in the best-of-three Area Round 11-3 and 25-1.

The Jags won Game 2 in four innings, pounding out 19 hits and scoring 25 runs Saturday at Lake Belton High School, where they played both games of the series.

JJ Johnson pitched the four-inning distance to get the win on the mound. He allowed just one run while striking out five.

Blaine Cornelius and Sebastian Olvera led Hubbard at the plate. Cornelius went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs while Olvera went 4-for-4 and drove in five runs.

It was the fourth win in a row for the Jags, who swept Blum in the bi-district round, and the 12th in a row for Hubbard, which won its final eight games of the regular season.

Hubbard meets the winner of the Graford-Abbott series in the Region II Semifinals next week.

