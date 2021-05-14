Hubbard's Jags won Game 1 of a best-of-three Area Round playoff series Friday, beating Jonesboro 11-3 at Lake Belton High School.
The Jags (20-9) meet Jonesboro at 10 a.m. Saturday back at Lake Belton in Game 2 with Game 3 scheduled to be played after Game 2 if needed.
Sebastian Olvera pitched a seven-inning complete game Friday, stopping the Eagles, allowing just one earned run while striking out seven.
Colton Bailes and JJ Johnson led the Jags at the plate. They both went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs apiece.
Friday's Game 1 victory was the 11th in a row for the Jags, who finished the regular season on an eight-game winning streak and then swept Blum (7-3 and 7-0) to win their bi-district series.
