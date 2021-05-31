They did it.
The Hubbard Jags are headed to the baseball state tournament for the first time in the history of the school, and they're making the trip with a bunch of unbelievable players and coaches who believed in themselves.
"This team just finds ways to win," said Hubbard coach Jordan Grimm, who was ecstatic after his kids held off Dodd City 1-0 in Game 3 of the Class A Region II Championship Saturday.
It was a long, long Saturday, because Hubbard, which had won 15 in a row, lost Game 2 of the series earlier Saturday -- falling 10-0. That rout forced a Game 3 to decide who was going to state, and Dodd City, which went to state in 2019 and has been ranked No. 1 in Texas Class A baseball all season, had all the momentum in the world.
But this has been a magical run for the Jags, who turned their season around back on April 7 when the kids held a team meeting and vowed to work harder and play better. They have not looked back, marching to the Class A state semifinal in Round Rock, where they will play at Dell Diamond on June 9. They've arrived with one gutsy, clutch performance after another.
They won their final eight games of the season and just kept getting better, sweeping Blum, Jonesboro and Abbott in the playoffs and winning Game 1 of the Region Championship series with a thrilling, 2-1 victory, before losing to Dodd City.
That was a 15-1 run, and they won Game 16 of the turnaround by forgetting the 10-0 loss and playing what Grimm called "Our best game of the year."
"After we lost 10-0, I told the kids that 'Baseball is a simple game, but if you make it hard, it gets harder.' I told them,' Let's just go out and play the best baseball we can play, If we get beat, we get beat.'"
Seems like someone might want to put that speech on the locker room wall at Hubbard.
Grimm went with Shelby Noppeney, a brilliant shortstop, on the mound and Noppeney, who pitched a scoreless seventh to get the save in Game 1 of the series, pitched the best and biggest game of his life, shutting out the Hornets over 5 1/3 innings. He gave up one hit and struck out seven.
Then JJ Johnson, who gave the Jags a great beginning in Game 1 and a jolt in the first inning of Game 3, closed out the game with an unforgettable ending to complete the shutout to get the biggest save in Hubbard history. He allowed just one hit. Johnson held the Hornets to one run over six innings to get the win in Game 1.
It's important to note that during Dodd City's six-game playoff run to get to the fourth round the Hornets outscored opponents 87-6. Noppeney and Johnson held the Hornets to two hits in the game that counted the most -- and combined in two games to stop Dodd City, 2-1 and 1-0.
Neither team had much success at the plate in Game 3, but Johnson led off the game with a triple and scored on a balk to give the Jags a 1-0 lead that held up and held up and held up in a tense and nerve-wracking game.
"It was unbelievably stressful -- on the everyone, the coaches, the kids, the fans," Grimm said. "Everyone! It was one of the best baseball games I've ever been a part of. Both teams played great.
"Our kids played great defense the whole game, making one big play after another. It was an unbelievable finish to a great series," he said. "Lots of respect to Dodd city and to coach Clint Lindsey.''
And the game come down to a great finish with a double play no one at Hubbard will soon forget.
The Hornets had a runner on second with one out in the bottom of the seventh -- a single knots would have tied the score at 1-1 an extra-base hit wins the game for the Hornets. But Johnson got a grounder to third to start the wild double play that ended at the plate.
Third baseman Sebastian Olvera fielded the grounder and threw the batter out at first, but the Hornets decided to gamble and the runner from second raced around third and came roaring home. Hubbard first baseman River Milne stayed calmed and composed in the midst of the chaos and fired a strike to catcher Blaine Cornelius, who dropped the ball for an instant. The runner stopped (it was a crazy play) and started , but Cornelius kept cool and made the play for the out at the plate on a wild play that ended the classic series between two of the best teams in Texas.
Now it's off to Round Rock.
"I told them after the game that we've got to stay humble, and we've got to stay hungry," Grimm said. "I told them,' Don't be satisfied. We've got a chance to do something special.'"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.