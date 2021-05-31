Courtesy photo

Hello Hubbard!

They did it.

The Hubbard Jags are headed to the baseball state tournament for the first time in the history of the school, and they're making the trip with a bunch of unbelievable players and coaches who believed in themselves.

"This team just finds ways to win," said Hubbard coach Jordan Grimm, who was ecstatic after his kids held off Dodd City 1-0 in Game 3 of the Class A Region II Championship Saturday.