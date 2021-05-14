It's the same kids having the same kind of success they've had all year at Hubbard, where the Jags and Lady Jags have won at everything over the last nine months.
That's why no one in Hubbard is surprised to see the Jags moving on in the baseball playoffs, where they swept Blum last week and face Jonesboro in the best-of-three series in the Class A Area Round of the playoffs this weekend.
The Jags opened the series against Jonesboro Friday at Lake Belton High School, where Game 2 and Game 3 are scheduled to be played, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Jags had no trouble in the bi-district round, shutting down Blum 7-3 and 7-0 to sweep the series that didn't end until Monday.
Sebastion Olvera, Hubbard's talented offensive lineman and post player n the basketball court who also threw the shot put in track & field season, pitched a complete game to beat Blum 7-3 in Game 1, allowing seven hits and two earned runs.
Shelby Noppeney led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 and driving in three runs, and Olvera went 3-for-4, scored twice and drove in two runs. Justin Johnson, who led the Jags in receiving last fall, shut out Blum in Game 2, allowing three hits while striking out eight in the 7-0 win that sent the Jags to the Area Round.
Noppeney went 3-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, River Milne went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Jason Green went 2-for-2 and scored twice.
The Jags are 19-9 after turning their season around in mid-stream so to speak.
"We lost a game to Wortham 9-7 and we didn't play very well," Hubbard coach Jordan Grimm said this week. "It was the kids who got upset over the way we played, and they came out the next day talking about how we needed to start playing better. They all said 'We have to get after it.' And they did.
"We came out the next day and had the toughest practice of the year that day and it seemed to turn us around," he said. "We won eight straight and finished the year going to the playoffs."
After beating Blum, the Jags took a 10-game winning streak into the Area Round of Friday.
"We knew we should be playing better baseball," Grimm said. "And we played our best baseball of the year (during the eight-game streak). We gave up only 12 runs during the eight-game streak.
"We started playing good defensively and making plays," he said. "And our pitchers have done a real good job of holding runners on base. Now we're playing better and playing with confidence."
The Jags turned it around, and have hit the playoffs hard.
Noppeney, who plays shortstop, leads Hubbard in hitting with a .495 average, and he has 42 hits, including 19 extra-base hits. He has a .602 on-base percentage and has driven in 31 runs while scoring 33 times.
Olvera is hitting .425 with 32 hits, including 13 doubles, and he has driven in 28 runs. Johnson's hitting .375 and has scored 40 runs in 28 games, and Blaine Cornelius is hitting .299 and has scored 29 times.
The Jags have been in almost every game this season. Of their nine losses, seven have been by two runs or less.
They're still alive in the playoffs today after turning their season around.
