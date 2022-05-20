WEST -- Hubbard's Jags lost a 4-3 heartbreaker to Abbott in Game 1 of a best of three series in the Class 1A Region Semifinals Thursday night.
But the Jags know they have a team that can come back.
The Jags built a 3-2 lead on the strength of key hits from River Milne and Shelby Noppeney, who both went 2-for-4 and each drove in a run with a clutch RBI single to put Hubbard out front.
Milne took the 3-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but Abbott rallied without a hit. Two walks and two strikeouts set the stage for Milne, who intentionally walked Abbott's No. 4 hitter to load the bases.
But an error brought home two runs to give Abbott the win in the opener.
"We have been playing real good defense, and played really, really well (Thursday),'' said Hubbard coach Jordan Grimm, whose Jags went to the state tournament last spring. "We played very well except for one play. But at this time of year in the playoffs you can't make key mistakes."
Grimm has confidence his kids will bounce back in Game 2 Friday. The Jags have staged a number of big comebacks in the playoffs already, erasing an 8-0 deficit and a 6-0 lead, and coming back last week to beat Jonesboro 7-4.
"We've had adversity hit us," Grimm said.
