Hubbard's baseball Jags had a season for the ages, making an emotional and memorable run to the Class A state semifinals, the first baseball team and boys team to reach state in Hubbard history.
The Jags also piled up a long list of postseason awards when the District 16-2A All-District baseball team was announced this week.
It's ironic that the kids and coach who lifted the entire community of Hubbard on their memorable ride to state, had to wait to receive postseason honors until after their season had ended.
Hubbard coach Jordan Grimm, who led the team to a 25-11 record that included a 15-game winning streak, was the District A Coach of the Year and junior shortstop/pitcher Shelby Noppeneny was the district's Offensive Player of the Year Four Hubbard players earned first-team honors, and two more were named to the second-team.
Grimm did an incredible job leading his Jags to the state semifinals. Hubbard was 9-9 when the Jags turned it around and won their final eight games of the season and then won eight of their next nine to reach Round Rock.
Noppeney had a tremendous season. He hit .520 and stole 31 bases and was the co-ace of the staff on the mound along with Justin (JJ) Johnson. He had a remarkable 13 doubles and seven triples and also hit a homer (21 extra base hits) and drove in 40 runs while scoring 40 runs in 36 games. He had a .583 OBP, an .820 slugging percentage and a 1.413 OPS.
Johnson, a senior who pitched and played short, was a first-team infielder. He hit .432, and led the team in steals with 40 and runs with 53 -- both tremendous numbers. He drove in 21 runs while hitting leadoff and had a .565 OBP and a 1.186 OPS. He hit nine doubles and five triples in 95 at-bats.
Sebastian Olvera was a first-team pitcher and carried Hubbard with his bat as well. Olvera, a senior third .422, with a .522 OBP and was walked 22 times. He led the team with 17 doubles, and drove in 27 runs and scored 21.
River Milne, a sophomore first-baseman/DH, was a first-team designated hitter. He hit .326, drove in 27 runs and scored 15 times. Caleb Poston made the first-team as a center fielder. He hit. 302, drove in 17 runs and scored 34 runs.
Sophomore outfielder MJ Ryman and senior catcher Blaine Cornelius were named to the second team. Joseph Green and Colton Bailes were named to the 16-2A Honorable Mention list.
Seven Jags earned All-Academic honors: Landyn Garcia, Blake Fowler as well as Olvera, Milne, Ryman, Noppeney and Poston were named to the 16-2A Academic team.
