Everyone at Hubbard knows MJ Ryman is an all-district linebacker and a state finalist in cross country, and of course MJ just took second place in state in the pole vault.
But who knew he could fly home?
There he was, Hubbard's All-Around hero, flying all the way home Thursday night, soaring and scoring from third on a wild pitch walk-off to complete the wild and wonderful 10-9 eight-inning comeback that sent the Hubbard kids storming the field in celebration.
"It was awesome," Hubbard coach Jason Grimm said later. "It was unbelievable! An unbelievable, tough, gritty comeback. I'm so proud of them, and I want to give a huge thank you to the crowd for a great playoff atmosphere."
When Ryman scored the Jags went crazy, leaping and hugging and shouting and hugging some more, right there on the West diamond in front of a large and loud Hubbard crowd.
That's how Game 1 of the best-of-three Class A Region II semifinals between Hubbard and state power Abbott ended Thursday. The Jags, who won their 13th game in a row, including five straight in the playoffs, will be back at West High School at 7:30 Friday night for a chance to sweep Abbott and move on to the Region title game. If Abbott wins Friday, the two teams meet Saturday at 2 p.m. to decide the series.
That is if the Hubbard kids can return to the ground.
They floated right off the diamond Thursday. And why not? They were down 9-2 in the fourth inning before staging a comeback for the ages.
It started in the bottom of the fourth when Caleb Poston, who had an incredible night, going 2-for-2 and reaching base five times, singled, taking that magical first step of 1,000 miles proverb.
JJ Johnson, who also went 2-for-2 and reached base four times, was hit by a pitch, and Blaine Cornelius followed with an RBI single that lit the rally. Shelby Noppeney, who started the night at shortstop and ended it getting the win on the mound in relief, ripped a single, bringing home two more runs, and suddenly it was a 9-5 game.
Sebastian Olvera blasted a double to right, and Noppeney danced home with run No. 6. River Milne followed and reached on an error that brought home Olvera.
It was 9-7 in the bottom of the fifth when Poston started another rally with a walk. Johnson had a bunt single to put runners at first and third, and both moved up on a wild pitch. Poston scored on Cornelius' grounder to second and Johnson raced home on Noppeney's infield single that knotted the score and Abbott's stomach at 9-9.
The Jags got a gutsy and clutch relief performance from Landyn Garcia, who tossed two more shutout innings at Abbott and Noppeney came on to nail down the victory on the mound, slamming the door in the seventh and eighth.
The scored stayed forged at 9-9 with one tense inning after another until the bottom of the eighth when everything exploded with two outs and Ryman at third and Colton Bailes at second. Ryman, who walked, moved to second on a wild pitch and took third on a balk, will never forget that sprint to the plate.
Grimm sat in the dugout, soaking it all in as the kids celebrated on the diamond.
"I just sat back," he said, knowing there's a Game 2 and maybe a Game 3. He also knows all of his kids came through Thursday.
"Landyn Garcia gave us two huge scoreless innings to get it to Shelby for the win," he said. "It was a great night for JJ Johnson, going 2-for-2 and reaching base four times as well as Caleb Poston going 2-for-2 with three walks. It was an unbelievable, tough comeback win. It was awesome!"
