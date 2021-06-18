Hubbard's Jags can take a moment and look back at just what they have done, and bask in their accomplishments after becoming not only the first baseball team at Hubbard to reach the state tournament, but the first boys team of any kind to march to the state semifinals.
It's ironic that the kids and coach who lifted the entire community of Hubbard on their memorable ride to state, had to wait to receive postseason honors until after their season had ended.
The Jags dominated the District 16-2A All-District awards that were announced after the kids from Hubbard put a smile on the fans and faithful who embraced this team, that redefined sports at Hubbard.
The Jags lost a heartbreaking and controversial 3-1 game to Kennard in the Class A state semifinals at Dell Diamond Stadium, where a large and loud crowd from Hubbard showed up after following the team all through their run to state, a classic and inspiring -- and at times incredibly dramatic -- never quit drive to Round Rock.
"This team changed things at Hubbard," said Hubbard Athletic Director Roger Masters, who became the head football coach and AD this year. "It means Hubbard belongs with the best in the state. For far too long we had to get up there with the Marts and Bremonds and Chiltons. It shows that this wasn't just a team that could play baseball with anyone but proved our kids belonged, and when they lost our kids were real disappointed. That was the best thing -- they felt they should have won. They knew they belonged."
They did.
Coach Jordan Grimm knew it long before anyone.
"We had two goals before the season started," Grimm said, "to win the district title and to get to Round Rock. I really believed we could do it. We got to the Area finals in 2019 (the last season baseball was played) and we had five kids coming back from that team. I told them I thought we could get there. And we did."
The Jags were 9-9 when the kids had a meeting and got onto each other and vowed to work harder and play better. That self-motivating attitude and promise lit a fire under the Jags, who won their final eight games to take a winning streak into the playoffs, where they just kept finding ways to win on a 7-1 stretch that included sweeping teams in the best-of-three series in the Bi-district round, the Area Round, and Region Semifinals before facing Dodd City, the No. 1 team in the state, in the Region II Final -- a best-of-three series in which Hubbard won Game 1 by a 2-1 margin, lost Game 2 in a 10-0 route and then came back to win the deciding game 1-0 to reach Round Rock.
JJ Johnson led off Game 3 with a triple and scored on a balk and Shelby Noppeney, who pitched the final scoreless inning in Game 1, came back with a brilliant performance in Game 2, shutting out the Hornets for 5 13 innings before Johnson, who started and gave up one run over six innings to Dodd in Game 1, nailed down the win in relief. Dodd City had outscored opponents 87-6 to win six in a row to get to the Region Final, and scored just one run in two losses to Hubbard.
Grimm said his kids played their hearts (and tails off) during the run, and pointed to the wildest game of the year (maybe any year) as his kids fought back from a 9-2 deficit in the fourth inning to beat Abbott 10-9 in eight innings when MJ Ryman scored on a wild pitch in Game 1 at West, where both Abbott and Hubbard fans showed up in force.
"If I had to pick one memory it would be that 10-9 comeback against Abbott," he said this week.
Here's what he said that night.
"It was awesome," Grimm said. "It was unbelievable! An unbelievable, tough, gritty comeback. I'm so proud of them, and I want to give a huge thank you to the crowd for a great playoff atmosphere."
When Ryman scored the Jags went crazy, leaping and hugging and shouting and hugging some more, right there on the West diamond in front of a large and loud Hubbard crowd.
"I'll tell you why they won that game," Masters said this week. "They know coach Grimm. They know how hard he works and they know he loves them. When they were down 9-2 he got on them and they responded because they love him. He's the best young coach I've ever been around. His kids were great and gave Hubbard something no one will forget."
That night seemed to capture the very essence of the Jags' magical run -- that had more grit and toughness and desire than all the magic in the world.
The whole town of Hubbard floated home 10-feet off the ground that night -- and just kept floating all the way to Dell Diamond.
"There's nothing like that feeling," said Hubbard softball coach Mike Sauke, who took the Lady Jags softball team to state in 2014. "It's that feeling when the whole community comes together. It was great to see everybody get behind the baseball team.
"It changed Hubbard," he said. "From the high school baseball program to the Little League, everyone is affected. Kids are going to want to play Hubbard baseball, and everyone at the school and in the community was behind this team.
"It was gigantic!"
