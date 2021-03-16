It was right out of a storybook with a picture perfect finish.
That's what Hunter Autrey's solo shot looked like Tuesday night as the ball sailed high into the night, rising over the right field fence and landing the Tigers in the middle of a 2-1 extra-inning victory over Midlothian.
"It felt amazing. It just felt amazing," Autrey said. "I knew off the bat I got enough of it. I've been putting in a lot of extra work and it paid off."
That's what Hunter's dad, Tiger coach Heath Autrey felt when he saw the ball sail over the wall. When they got back home, they sat in Heath's pickup in the driveway.
"We sat there and I told him I loved him and how proud of him I am," Heath said. "I'm proud of the team. That was a great team win, and I'm proud of Hunter and told him how proud I am of the way he puts in the work. People don't see all the swings he takes at 6 in the morning, or see him taking swings late every day. I bet he's taken 500 swings this week, and it's only Tuesday.
"I told him I'm proud of all the hard work he puts in, and told him, 'That's the game paying you back.' There's no words," he said. "There's no words. I'm so proud."
It was an emotional moment for everyone at Price Field, where the Tigers went a little crazy with the wild finish. Few remembered that it was Hunter's hit that beat Midlothian two years ago that sent the Tigers to state.
Autrey's blast completed a dramatic late-inning comeback that didn't start until the Tigers were down to their final two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
They broke Midlothian's heart when they scrambled to score in the seventh to come back from a 1-0 hole after knocking out Midlothian ace Caden Copeland, a tough 6-3 lefty who has already signed with Louisiana Tech.
Copeland held the Tigers to just three hits and retired the first hitter in the seventh, but he walked Solomon James on five pitches and then threw a 3-2 pitch to Aiden Morehouse that he wished he had back. Morehouse, one of the young Tigers who is coming into his own in this magical season, ripped a double to right-center field, sending James to third.
Suddenly, the Tigers had a serious threat with one out and Copeland was gone as the Panthers went to the bullpen.
Midlothian tried to pull off a hidden ball trick, but the Panthers were charged with a balk that brought James home with the tying run.
Coach Autrey said later: "I can't believe they balked on the hidden ball trick. I know that play because I use it."
Connor Means walked and with two outs the Panthers intentionally walked Miguel Luevano to load the bases, but they escaped (for the moment) with a strikeout to end the inning that sent the game to the eighth.
Brydan Hernandez, a tough and savvy sophomore who had relieved Corsicana ace Kolby Kinkade to start the sixth, gave up a leadoff single and a sac bunt in the eighth, but he came back and left the runner stranded at second with a strikeout and a grounder to second to keep things knotted at 1-1.
Three pitches later it was over.
That's how long it took Autrey to send the Tigers and their fans home with big smiles on their faces. Walkoff dingers always do.
This one was a beauty. The Tigers' big left-handed bat who has led the team in RBIs the past two seasons (since he was a sophomore) looked at a couple of pitches that avoided the strike zone, but the 2-0 offering stuck around the plate just long enough for Autrey to send it out of the park and send the Panthers home with their second extra inning loss of the season.
They've lost twice in the brutal District 14-5A race that is packed with power teams (including the Panthers) while the Tigers are off to a 3-0 start that includes last week's 4-2 win over Cleburne's Yellowjackets, who were ranked No, 1 in the state before the Tigers got on the bus and headed for Cleburne.
It's a long way from over, and Tiger fans remember that in 2019 when the Tigers beat Midlothian in the 5A Region II title series to advance to the state tournament in Round Rock that three of the final four teams left in the region were all from District 14-5A. It's not called the best 5A district in Texas for nothing.
"Going 3-0 in this district says a lot about the makeup of these kids," coach Autrey said. "The thing about this district is you can't take a day off. You've got to get ready for the next game.''
The Tigers are now 14-3 for the season, and they've won seven of their last eight with a pitching staff that has been unbelievably stingy.
Kinkade is 4-0 with an 0.73 ERA. He has given up three earned runs in 29 1/3 innings. He walked only his second batter of the year Tuesday and held the Panthers to one run over five innings on five hits, including three that never made it out of the infield.
"I was so proud of Kolby," coach Autrey said. "He didn't have his best stuff but he just grinded it out. Kolby was grinding and fighting through it and he gave us a great start."
Hernandez has been lights out, too. He picked up the win Tuesday, tossing three scoreless innings in relief, giving up two singles. He also struggled and didn't have his best stuff, but pitched his best when he had to, leaving runners stranded at second in the pressured pack seventh and the eighth, keeping the door shut until Autrey kicked the door down with his memorable homer.
It's a moment the Tigers and the Autreys won't forget.
"When he went to the plate, I said 'Lord, just let him get one good swing,'" coach Autrey said.
He got it -- in fact, he got all of it.
