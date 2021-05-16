Corsicana senior Hunter Autrey has been chosen to play in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches All-Star Game at Dell Diamond.
The prestigious All-Star Game will be played June 20 and features the top players in Texas.
Autrey, a first baseman and pitcher, has had a remarkable career with the Tigers. He not only is a three-year starter, but he has been Corsicana's leading run producer for all three seasons and was a big part of the 2019 Tigers, who made it to the 5A state semifinals.
Autrey, the son of Tiger coach Heath Autrey, leads the Tigers this season in almost every offensive category.
He has put up some mind-boggling numbers this season. Autrey's hitting .432 with 38 hits, including 15 doubles and four home runs. He has a .558 on-base percentage, a .739 slugging average and a 1.297 OPS.
He also has pitched in relief and has 14 strikeouts in 12 innings and a 0.00 ERA for the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.