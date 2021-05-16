Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Hunter Autrey seen here hitting a dramatic home run against Cleburne earlier this year, has been selected to play in the prestigious Texas High School Baseball Coaches All-Star Game at Dell Diamond on June 20.

Autrey has been the Tigers' leading run-producer for the past three seasons and he's putting up some mind-boggling numbers this season. Autrey's hitting .432 with 38 hits, including 15 doubles and four home runs. He has a .558 on-base percentage, a .739 slugging average and a 1.297 OPS.

He also has pitched in relief and has 14 strikeouts in 12 innings and a 0.00 ERA for the season.

He doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in three runs in the Tigers' 12-3 win over Nacogdoches in Game 3 of the best-of-three 5A Region II Area Round playoffs Saturday at Price Field.