Hunter Autrey, who led the Tigers at the plate for the past three seasons, wrapped up his sterling baseball career at Corsicana by being named the District 14-5A MVP.
The Tigers, who won the district title, had a parade of players earn 14-5A All-District awards. Kolby Kinkade was named the 14-5A Pitcher of the Year and Adin Morehouse was named the district's Newcomer of the Year.
Autrey was a three-year starter, and a leader and a huge part of the Tigers' 2019 march to the state tournament. He came right back and was on pace for a huge season in 2020 before the season abruptly ended. He hit a dramatic homer in the bottom of the sixth to tie up a game against Waco Robinson in his final at-bat in 2020 and finished with 13 RBIs in just 12 games. He was a leader on the 2021 team that came oh-so-close to returning to the state tournament this spring.
Autrey finished his senior season hitting .416 with 15 doubles despite being pitched around for a good portion of the season. He belted four home runs (and each was a key blast) and drove in 37 runs in 40 games, and finished with a .551 on-base-percentage, a .693 slugging average and an impressive 1.244 OPS.
Hunter also pitched and was a valuable arm out of the bullpen. He will be bashing homers and driving in runs at Navarro before moving on to play Division 1 baseball.
He wasn't just the biggest bat in the Tigers' lineup for three years, he was an incredible clutch hitter with patience and discipline at the plate and a keen sense for the dramatic.
Kinkade was a four-year starter who made an impact as a freshman and finished a brilliant career on the mound as the cool, calm leader of a pitching staff that carried the Tigers to 28 victories and to the brink of the state tournament. Kinkade, who has signed with Texas Lutheran, was a huge part of the run to state in 2019 as a sophomore, and stepped up with one big game after another in the playoffs. He was the ace of the staff in the shortened 2020 season and the best pitcher in the district in 2021. He finished the season with an 11-3 record and a 1.90 ERA, and struck out 91 batters in 84 innings.
Several Tigers earned postseason honors including Morehouse, who emerged as one of the best defensive catchers in the district, and a key bat in the Tigers' lineup, where he ended up hitting .322 and driving in 10 runs.
Junior Zane Petty, who went 7-3 with a 1.49 ERA, struck out 90 batters in 61 innings, led the ways as four Tigers were named to the All-District second-team.
Austin Pryor, who hit .323 and was arguably the best defensive third baseman in the district, was also named to the second-team along with Brydan Hernandez, who pitched (3-2 with three saves and a 1.96 ERA) and started in the outfield ( hit .270 with 15 RBIs), sophomore Bradley Gruver, who played a solid second base and came through with clutch hits, and game-winning hits all year,were named to the second-team.
Shortstop Miguel "Mikie" Luevano and center fielder Conner Means and Solomon James were named to the district's Honorable Mention list.
Jackson Taylor, Rudy Beck, Reno Morehouse, Means and Kinkade were all named to the Academic All-District team.
