Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

Hunter Autrey, seen here hitting a home run against Mildred, has been named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Class 5A Elite All-State team. He was the only first baseman in Texas chosen for the team.

Autrey has also been chosen to play in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches All-Star Game at Dell Diamond on Sunday, the most prestigious high school baseball all-star game in Texas.

Autrey, who was recently named the District 14-5A MVP, finished his senior season hitting .416 with 15 doubles despite being pitched around for a good portion of the season. He belted four home runs (and each was a key blast) and drove in 37 runs in 40 games, and finished with a .551 on-base-percentage, a .693 slugging average and an impressive 1.244 OPS.