Hunter Autrey, who was a leader on and off the field for Corsicana's Tiger baseball team for three years, keeps adding postseason honors. He has been named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Class 5A Elite All-State team. He was the only first baseman chosen for the team.
Autrey has also been chosen to play in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches All-Star Game at Dell Diamond on Sunday, the most prestigious high school baseball all-star game in Texas.
Autrey, who was recently named the District 14-5A MVP, was a three-year starter for the Tigers and a leader and a huge part of the Tigers' 2019 march to the state tournament. He came right back and was on pace for a huge season in 2020 before the season abruptly ended. He hit a dramatic homer in the bottom of the sixth to tie up a game against Waco Robinson in his final at-bat in 2020 and finished with 13 RBIs in just 12 games. He was a leader on the 2021 team that came oh-so-close to returning to the state tournament this spring.
Autrey finished his senior season hitting .416 with 15 doubles despite being pitched around for a good portion of the season. He belted four home runs (and each was a key blast) and drove in 37 runs in 40 games, and finished with a .551 on-base-percentage, a .693 slugging average and an impressive 1.244 OPS.
Hunter also pitched and was a valuable arm out of the bullpen. He will be bashing homers and driving in runs at Navarro before moving on to play Division 1 baseball.
He wasn't just the biggest bat in the Tigers' lineup for three years, he was an incredible clutch hitter with patience and discipline at the plate and a keen sense for the dramatic.
