KAND (1340 am) radio, which broadcasts the Tigers' baseball games, handed out postseason awards to the Tigers. The awards were voted on by the voices of KAND -- Rusty Hitt, Todd Wills and Steven McNutt.
Here's a list of the award winners:
Third baseman/shortstop Austin Pryor won the Chief of Defense award.
Catcher Adin Morehouse won the Leader/Fire Starter award.
Second baseman Bradley Gruver won the Dark Horse/Most Improved award.
Rudy Beck won the Rudy Award award (best off the bench).
Ryan Ainsworth won the Fresh from the Farm award (clutch off the bench) for catching when both Morehouse and Bryan Hernandez were out and Ainsworth stepped in and played a remarkable game behind the plate.
