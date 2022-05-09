GRAND SALINE -- They're young and they're hungry and they're just fine these days.
That's one way to define the Kerens Bobcats, who swept Union Grove in the Class 2A bi-district round of the playoffs, winning in a dramatic 5-4 finish in the opener after Andy Conklin delivered an RBI single in the top of seventh to break up a 4-4 tie. Then the Bobcats pounded Union Grove 11-1 in a six-inning mercy-rule game to sweep the series.
Danny Conklin, Ryan Priddy and Lane Lynch led the Bobcats at the plate in Game 1 as all three had two hits apiece. Lynch went 2-for-3 with a double and scored, Conklin scored a run and went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and Priddy went 2-for-2 and scored.
Trayton Spivey picked up the win in relief, pitching two scoreless innings. Krayton Ritchie started and gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits over five innings.
The Bobcats had an easier time in Game 2, ripping Union Grove 11-1. Kerens came out ready to win the series and scored like crazy early. The Bobcats scored four in the first, four in the second and two in the fourth to take a 10-1 lead and finished Union Grove off in six innings.
Spivey went the distance allowing one run on four hits while striking out six. Priddy was perfect for the plate in the series, going 2-for-2 in the opener and 3-for-3 with a double in Game 2, scoring two runs and driving in three to set the tone.
Danny Conklin went 3-for-5 and scored, Krayton Ritchie went 1-for-3, scored and drove in a run and Matt Rikard went 1-for-3 and scored a run.
