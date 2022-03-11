Three more games, three more wins -- and the title to the Itasca Tournament. If you haven't noticed Kerens' young and hungry baseball team is off to a torrid start this season.
The Bobcats are coming off three more victories, sweeping their way through the Itasca Tournament to improve to 6-0 this season. The Itasca title is a nice fit in the trophy case, and what's even nicer is the way Cole Lancaster's team is playing to start 2022.
They had two mercy-rule, blowout wins in Itasca, hammering Rio Vista 12-4 and jumping all over Keene 11-2 to advance to the title game, where they won a tough, well-played game 4-1.
The Bobcats opened the tournament with a five-inning romp, taking the lead with a three-run third and putting the game away with a six-run to win 12-4.
Ryan Priddy broke the 1-1 tie in the third with a sac fly and Andy Conklin added a two-run double to lift Kerens to a 4-1 lead. Then Kerens took a 6-4 lead into the sixth and turned it into a 12-4 victory in the sixth when Addison Carter, Dusty Spence, Adrian Solis and Danny Conklin all had RBI hits.
Solis had a huge game, going 2-for-3 with a triple. He scored three times and drove in three runs. Spence went 2-for-3 with a double, scored twice and drove in two runs and Andy Conklin went 2-for-2, scored and drove in two runs as Solis, Spence and Conklin -- the No. 9, No. 8 and No. 6 hitters in the lineup -- combined to bring in seven runs.
Solis and Spence, the No. 9 and No. 8 hitters, combined to go 4-for-6, score four runs and drive in five. Priddy doubled, walked, stole a base, scored and drove in a run with a sac fly, and Lane Lynch went 1-for-2, scored and drove in a run. Trayton Spivey went the five-inning distance and struck out nine to get the win.
Danny Conklin led the way against Keene in another blowout as the Bobcats pounded out 10 hits and scored 11 runs in just four at-bats in an 11-4 mercy-rule win. They had a six-run second inning to take an 8-0 lead.
Conklin belted a homer, scored three runs and drove in two on a 2-for-3 day at the plate. Spence went the five-inning distance, striking out 10 of the 15 outs he needed, giving up six hits and two runs. Spence also went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run.
Three Bobcats doubled. Krayton Ritchie, who doubled against Rio Vista, doubled, scored a run and drove in three runs against Keene and Addison Carter doubled in a run to join Spence in the double-double-double club.
Lynch had a hit and scored and Mark Ritchie had a hit and scored to help Kerens reach the title game.
Danny Conklin and slammed the door on Italy in a well-played 4-1 win for the title. Conklin went 5 2/3 innings, giving up just three hits and a run while striking out seven. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate and score twice.
Priddy had an RBI in the bottom of the first to knot the score at 1-1 and Chris Jones gave Kerens a 2-1 lead with a clutch sac fly in the second. Ritchie, who went 2-for-3, drove in a run in the Bobcats' two-run fifth. Spence went 1-for-2, stole a base and scored an important run for Kerens.
allowing just three hits and allowing one earned run while striking out seven in 3 1/3 innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.