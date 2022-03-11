Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Overcast with showers. Becoming windy for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.