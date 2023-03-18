Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 27 and 32 degrees are expected. * WHERE...All of North Texas and far northern Central Texas. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Make sure outdoor livestock and pets have shelter from the cold. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Warning means that the season's first episode of sub- freezing temperatures are likely to occur. These conditions will kill sensitive plants, and residents are advised to protect tender vegetation. Automatic sprinkler systems should also be turned off to avoid creating ice patches on nearby roads, driveways, and sidewalks. &&