KERENS -- Coach Cole Lancaster and his The Kerens Bobcats put together one of the best baseball season in the program's history so it is no surprise to see the Bobcats dominate the District 20-2A All-District Team.
Kerens won 22 games and marched to the 2A Region III Quarterfinals, matching the best run in Kerens history by Jayson Engel's team.
Kannon Ritchie, a sophomore who was a monster on the mound and at the plate, was named the 20-2A MVP and Danny Conklin, one of only two seniors on the team, was named the 20-2A Offensive MVP.
Kannon's twin brother Krayton Ritchie, who had a sensational season on the mound, including teaming with Kannon to pitch back-to-back no-hitters to open the playoffs in a sweep over Big Sandy in the Bi-District round of the playoffs, was named to the First-Team as a pitcher.
Four more Bobcats earned First-Team honors -- Trayton Spivey (pitcher), Andy Conklin (infield), Matt Rikard (catcher) and Lane Lynch (outfield).
Adrian Solis (outfield), Ryan Priddy (outfield) and JJ Hightower (DH) all made the Second-Team as Kerens landed 10 players on the 20-2A All-District Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.