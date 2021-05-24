GC Baseball: Kerens earns All-District honors
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Kerens, which had the youngest team in the Golden Circle, had five players named to the 20-2A All-District baseball team and three to the Honorable Mention list.
Danny Conklin earned first-team honors as an infielder. Trayton Spivey and Ryan Priddy made the second-team as pitchers. Lane Lynch was a second-team infielder and Addison Carter was a second-team catcher.
Adrian Solis, Cody Crawford, Kam Hall were all named to the Honorable Mention list.
