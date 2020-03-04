Baseball

The Kerens Bobcats won their first baseball game of the season Tuesday with a 14-0 five-inning mercy-rule victory over Coolidge at home.

Jaden Miller led Kerens at the plate, going 2-for-4 and driving in four runs. He stole five bases and scored twice.

Anders Sundquist went 2-for-3 with a triple and scored twice, and Corey Davis had a single and scored three runs for Kerens. Chris Jones went 1-for-2 and scored three runs.

Trayon Spivey pitched the five-inning shutout, allowing just one hit while striking out eight.

