The Kerens Bobcats had an easy time Friday, defeating Weatherford Christian 10-0 in a five-inning Mercy Rule victory.
The Bobcats have been red-hot of late and took a break from district play Friday.
Kerens coach Cole Lancaster used three pitchers to nail down the three-hit shutout as Trayton Spivey gave up one hit and struck out five over two innings, Ryan Priddy allowed two hits while striking out two in two innings and Krayton Ritchie struck out the side without giving up a hit in his one inning of relief.
Matt Rikard went 2-for-2 with a double and scored twice, Adrian Solis went 2-for-3 and scored and Ryan Priddy went 1-for-3, scored a run and drove in a run. Kannon Ritchie went 1-for-2, scored and drove in three runs, Krayton Ritchie went 1-for-4, scored and drove in a run.
