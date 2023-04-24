KERENS -- There's nothing like a big showdown.
Unless your team is playing Kerens. Then it's more like you "get nothing when you have a showdown with the Bobcats."
Just look at what happened Friday night on the Kerens' baseball field, where Cayuga and Kerens, a couple of old rivals, showed up for a crucial game in the District 20-2A race.
Kannon Ritchie, half of Kerens' super Brother Act of Krayton and Kannon, pitched a masterpiece against Cayuga, tossing a six-inning no-hitter while piling up 13 strikeouts to nail down second-place in the district race with a 10-0 victory with one game left on the schedule -- a 7 p.m. game at Cayuga Tuesday.
Krayton recently threw a no-hitter at Cross Roads, striking out 18 over seven innings in an 8-0 victory. That's back-to-back no-nos from the K-Kids, who combined to strike out 31 batters in 13 innings without allowing a hit.
Kannon had plenty of help, especially in the fifth and sixth innings when the Bobcats scored seven runs, including five in the sixth and final inning because of the Mercy Rule.
Danny Conklin went 4-for-4, scored three runs and drove in a run. Lane Lynch went 2-for-2 with a double, scored twice and drove in two runs as the top two hitters in the lineup set the table with a combined 6-for-6 night.
Andy Conklin went 1-for-3 with a double and drove in three runs, Adrian Solis went 1-for-2, scored and drove in a run. JJ Hightower went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Krayton Ritchie went 1-for-4, scored and drove in a run.
Kerens is now 17-4 for the season and 9-2 in the district race with both losses coming at the hands of first-place Frankston, which won two close games against the Bobcats.
