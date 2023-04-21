KERENS -- Cole Lancaster's Kerens Bobcats just keep rolling through the stretch run of the regular season.
Trayton Spivey went the seven inning distance striking out eight and walking two while allowing five hits and no earned runs in Kerens' 6-1 victory over Cross Roads on Tuesday. The Bobcats have a huge game against rival Cayuga at 7 p.m. Friday in Kerens.
Spivey took care of business and the Kerens' bats did the rest, banging out eight hits, including three by Danny Conklin, who led the way with a 3-for-3 night, scoring a run and driving in a run.
Andy Conklin went 2-for-3, scored and drove in two runs, Krayton Ritchie went 1-for-3, scored and drove in a run and Adrian Solis went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
The Bobcats (16-4 overall) are in second-place in the District 20-2A race with a 7-2 record and Cayuga which beat first-place Frankston Tuesday, is right behind the Bobcats with a 6-2 district record.
There should be a big crowd at Kerens Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.