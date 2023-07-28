The Kerens Bobcats had a remarkable season, winning 23 games and marching to the Class 2A Region III Quarterfinals.
Three players from Kerens were named to the Blue Bell Texas Sports Writers Class 2A All-State team -- Sophomore pitcher Kannon Ritchie, senior shortstop Danny Conklin and sophomore second baseman Andy Conklin. All three were named to the 2A All-State Honorable Mention list.
Kannon Ritchie, who was the District 20-2A MVP and the Golden Circle Co-Pitcher of the Year, sharing the honor with his twin brother, Krayton, finished the season with an 8-2 record with a 1.62 ERA, striking out 123 batters in just 64 2/3 innings while batting .423 and holding opponents to a .103 batting average. He tossed four no hitters.
Kerens shortstop Danny Conklin was named to the All-State Honorable Mention list along with his brother, Kerens second baseman Andy Conklin.
Danny was the District Offensive Player of the Year and the Golden Circle Co-Offensive Player of the Year, sharing the honor with Corsicana's Adrian Baston.
Danny, the senior leader for Bobcats, was a clutch hitter all season, batting .407 and scoring 37 runs in 34 games while driving in 25 runs, including a huge extra-inning RBI single in a walk-off win against Beckville in Game 1 of the Region Quarterfinals.
Andy Conklin was a solid second baseman who hit .323 with a .451 on-base percentage, a .415 slugging percentage and an impressive .866 OPS. He scored 18 runs and drove in 23 runs in 24 games.
