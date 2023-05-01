Call it an exclamation point on the season, call it a statement game, or just call it a resounding end to what has been a memorable and dynamic regular season -- or just a fitting end.
The Kerens Bobcats played their final regular season game Saturday and took care of all four of those definitions by blowing out rival Cayuga 15-2 on the road before opening the Class 2A playoffs.
The Bobcats, who are hitting .304 as a team, pelted Cayuga with 16 hits and Kannon Ritchie, who has come on strong down the stretch, pitched another gem, holding Cayuga to just two hits while striking out seven in a six-inning complete game beauty.
Cayuga was tough early and tied with the Bobcats 2-2 after two innings and trailed 3-2 after three. Then Kerens busted out the big bats, scoring seven runs in the fourth to take a 10-2 lead and five more to put the game away in the sixth on the way to the playoffs.
Kerens, which lost two close games to district champ Frankston, improved to 18-5 for the season and 9-5 in District 20-2A to claim second-place and the No. 2 seed going into the playoffs.
The season was more than memorable.
The Bobcats had a breakout 13-game winning streak that included a six-game stretch in which they didn't allow a run, and finished strong Saturday.
Ryan Priddy had a monster game, going 4-for-4, scoring twice and driving in four runs and leadoff hitter Danny Conklin set the tone all day, going 2-for-4, scoring three runs and driving in two more while his brother Andy Conklin almost produced the same line with a 2-for-4, two runs, two RBI performance.
Adrian Solis singled and walked, scored twice and drove in two runs and eight Bobcats had at least one RBI. Kannon Ritchie didn't just throw another gem, he tripled, singled, scored and drove in a run. His brother Krayton, who pitches and plays third, singled, scored and drove n a run.
Shortstop Lane Lynch, who seems to be at the heart of everything Kerens does, doubled, scored and drove in a run and JJ Hightower doubled, scored and had an RBI. Matt Rikard had a big game behind the plate and went 2-3,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.