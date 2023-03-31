KERENS -- There's no slowing down for the Kerens Bobcats, who needed only three innings to defeat Neches 15-0 this week to win their 12th game in a row. The Bobcats not only produced another Mercy Rule win that included a 13-run second inning, but Kannon Ritchie and Danny Conklin combined to throw a three-inning no-hitter at Neches.
Ritchie threw two innings, striking out five of the six outs, and Danny Conklin tossed a hitless inning, striking out two of the three outs he needed as they combined to strike out seven of the nine-possible outs.
The Bobcats banged out nine hits. Matt Rikard went 3-for-3 with a double, scored three runs and drove in a run, Lane Lynch went 2-for-2, scored twice and drove in two runs, Adrian Solis went 1-for-1 with a double walked twice, scored twice and drove in two runs and Danny Conklin walked three times, scored twice and drove in a run while Andy Conklin went 1-for-2 and scored twice.
Cole Lancaster's team is now 13-2 and 5-o in district play.
