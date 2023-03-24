LARUE -- The Kerens Bobcats who score two runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat LaPoynor 3-2 in a huge district showdown Friday, completed the two-game sweep over the Flyers Tuesday when Kannon Ritchie slammed the door on the Flyers and the series, tossing a complete game shutout in a 5-0 victory.
Ritchie didn't just shut the Flyers out, he struck out 18 in the seven inning game to keep Kerens unbeaten by hurling the seventh shutout in the past eight games for the pitching-rich Bobcats. Ritchie allowed just two singles -- and had two hits himself in the win.
Adrian Solis hit a two-run double for the Bobcats, JJ Hightower had an RBI single, Andy Conklin went 2-for-4, scored and had an RBI, and Ryan Priddy had a sac fly to lead Kerens at the plate.
