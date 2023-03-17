KERENS -- Looking for the hottest baseball team in the Golden Circle?
The Kerens Bobcats are no only smokin'-hot but they haven't given up a run in the past six games. It's not a six-game winning streak it's a six game shutout streak -- 37 consecutive scoreless innings, dating back to Feb. 28 when the Bobcats beat Mart 14-0,
The Bobcats are 9-2 and 2-0 in district play with back-to-back shutouts against Martin's Mill, including a no-hitter this week by Kannon Ritchie, who struck out 16 batters without allowing a hit in a 7-0 victory.
Trayton Spivey went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and drove in four runs, Krayton Ritchie went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs and Danny Conklin went 2-for-3.
In the first shutout (8-0) against Martin's Mill, Spivey allowed just two hits and struck out nine. Danny Conklin had two hits, scored and drove in a run, Andy Conklin had three hits and scored three runs and Adrian Solis had two hits, scored and drove in a run. The Ritchie Brothers combined for two hits, a run and two RBIs.
During the six-game-shutout streak, Kerens' pitchers tossed 37 scoreless innings. Spivey threw 13 innings, striking out 16 and Kannon Ritchie struck out a head-shaking 26 batters over 12 scoreless innings -- including his no-hitter.
Ryan Priddy threw six shutout innings, Lane Lynch threw four shutout innings, striking out eight of the 12 outs he needed and Krayton Ritchie and Danny Conklin threw one shut inning apiece.
It has been a remarkable streak and the Bobcats will try to keep it going with a home game against LaPoynor Friday night. The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. but will now start at 5 p.m.
