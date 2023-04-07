KERENS -- The Kerens Bobcats made the most of seven hits and had no trouble beating Riesel 10-2 this week to win their 13th game in a row in a non-district game,
The Bobcats used three pitchers, who combined to strike out a dozen without allowing an earned run. Kannon Ritchie struck out eight in just three innings, and Trayton Spivey and Ryan Priddy pitched two innings each.
Kannon Ritchie also went 2-for-4, scored and drove in two runs, and twin brother Krayton Ritchie went 1-for-4, scored and drove in a run. Adrian Solis went 1-for-3 and drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double. Matt Rikard went 1-for-3, scored three runs and had an RBI and Andy Conklin went 1-for-3, scored twice and drove in two run.
The Bobcats are now 14-2 and 5-0 in district play.
