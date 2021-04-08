The Kerens Bobcats took care of business Tuesday with a 10-4 win over Cross Roads in a district showdown. The Bobcats erupted for eight runs in in the sixth inning to put the game away.
Danny Conklin had a big day, going 2-for-4 with a triple, scoring a run and driving in three runs, Ryan Priddy came through for Kerens with a 2-for-3 day, scoring two runs and driving in another, and Addison Carter went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run.
Trayton Spivey went the six inning distance and picked up the win on the mound, allowing just three earned runs while striking out 10,
