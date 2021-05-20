It's a good thing Kolby Kinkade has a little amnesia. It's the very reason the Ennis Lions won't forget him.
Kinkade, the ace of the Tigers staff, had his worst game of the season against Ennis on April 20, but the kid Tiger coach Heath Autrey calls "Mr. Calm" had long forgotten that loss in Ennis, and had his mind on one thing Thursday --- beating the Lions.
After all, this was Game 1 of the 5A Region II Quarterfinals, right there in Duncanville at Bob Rombach Field, one of the best high school ball parks in the nation. And there was Kinkade, lifting the Tigers up again, pitching another gem -- a 3-0 beauty that gives the Tigers a 1-0 edge in the best of three series against their rival of rivals.
If it feels like Kinkade has been doing this forever, it's because he has. There's no Wall of Fame at Price Field for the best Tiger players in the program's ever-growing history, one of grinding out their own brand of baseball and a tradition of not only winning, but winning the right way.
And no matter how you slice it, Kinkade is right smack dab in the middle of that would-be Wolfpack Wall of Fame. He's a four-year starter who had an immediate impact as a freshman and who was one of the big reasons the Tigers marched to the state semifinals as a sophomore.
Folks still talk about how Kinkade struck out Bobby Witt Jr., the top high school player in the nation and the first pick in the MLB draft in 2019. The bases were loaded and the Tigers trailed 2-1 in the state semifinals when Kinkade, the curly-headed sophomore, whiffed Witt, who had just signed a $5 million deal with the Royals.
Kolby was just getting started. He went 8-3 that year, and pitched his best in the pressure-packed playoffs. He might have won a dozen games last season, but there was no real season last year. Still, Kinkade had one more ride left -- and he's making it a sweet one. He's 11-2 with a 1.48 ERA and 86 Ks in 80.1 innings.
He has been even better in the playoffs -- much, much better, giving up just three earned runs in three starts (20 2/3 innings). That includes his 6 2/3 inning performance Thursday when he allowed just four hits, and -- like during most of his career -- he pitched his best when he had to be his best.
He's been mowing down hitters like never before. He opened the playoffs with an 11-K night to beat Forney 4-1 in what coach Autrey called "one of the best pitching performances we've had here."
And he's been fanning hitters since, striking out 28 during this playoff run, including seven Thursday. Two of those Ks came in the second inning when Ennis mounted its biggest threat of the night. Kinkade got his first strikeout with runners at second and third and one out, and got his second K to end the inning with the bases loaded.
Typical Kolby, Kool, Kalm and Kollected -- a Kid you can always Kount on.
The Tiger players say the minute Kinkade walks on the mound everyone thinks they're going to win. That's not wishful thinking -- the Tigers just wish Kinkade could pitch every night.
They gave him plenty to work with when they scored twice in the first inning Thursday. Hunter Autrey hit a one-out double, bouncing a drive off the right field wall, and Adin Morehouse, who has been a clutch bat for the past month, followed with a liner to right to make it 1-0.
Morehouse took second on the throw to the plate, and moved to third on Brydan Hernandez's grounder to first, and then scored on Solomon James' safety squeeze to the right side.
The Tigers added a run in the fourth when Austin Pryor tripled with a sinking liner that eluded the Ennis right fielder, and then scored on Connor Means' RBI bunt. Pryor put on a pretty good impression of Brooks Robinson at third (except kids today don't know who Brooks was) making tough plays look easy all night.
Pryor has done that throughout the season and reminded Tiger fans once more that the left side of the 2021 infield that includes slick-fielding shortstop Miguel Luevano, might be as good as any -- or better than any in Tiger history.
Kinkade's pitching and solid defense stopped a Lions team that scored 24 runs in their three-game series (11-8, 5-8, 8-6) with Texas High last week.
This series is a long way from being over. Ennis left eight men on base Thursday and can not only score (the Lions beat the Tigers 7-0 this year) but the Lions have a deep pitching staff that includes lefty Aiden Castillo, who threw a one-hit shutout against the Tigers in that April 20th game, and Fito Mendez, who has won both his playoff games.
No one is sure who Autrey will start, or what combination of pitchers he might use to finish the series.
There's no time to rest. The Lions (19-14-2) and Tigers (27-9) play Game 2 at noon Friday at South Grand Prairie High School, and if a Game 3 is needed they will be back in Duncanville for an 11 a.m. start Saturday.
