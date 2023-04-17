CROSS ROADS -- Krayton Ritchie pitched a masterpiece Friday night in Cross Roads, where the Kerens sophomore blew away the lineup, striking out 18 in a no-hitter while walking just one batter, just missing a perfect game.
Ritchie was brilliant and in total control, firing one strike after another. He faced just 22 batters -- one over the minimum -- finishing the seven-inning game allowing only 22 Cross Roads batters to come to the plate. He threw 96 pitches and 66 were strikes. Only three Cross Roads batters put the ball in play.
If Kerens needed a lift, Ritchie more than provided one, and got the Bobcats right back on track after they lost a pair of close games to Frankston, which snapped Kerens' 13-game winning streak last week.
Kerens snapped back with a fury Friday night, pounding out 10 hits in an 8-0 victory and is poised to enter the playoffs with momentum.
They play Cross Roads at home Tuesday night before finishing the regular season with a pair of games against Cayuga, a rival if there ever was one. Cayuga also has two losses in district, so you can bet fans from both schools will be throwing every pitch when Cayuga travels to Kerens Friday night and Kerens heads back down Highway 287 for the district finale Tuesday (April 25th).
Lancaster's kids have put together a memorable season and are 15-4 with three games left. They have been led all season by a deep and talented pitching staff that includes the Ritchie Twins -- Krayton and Kannon -- and Trayton Spivey, who was the District 20-2A Pitcher of the Year last season. The Ritchie Twins were Co-Newcomers of the Year as freshmen.
All three pitchers have stepped up this season and they're a big reason the Bobcats won 13 in a row. They combined to throw six shutouts in a row during the streak, putting together a 37 consecutive scoreless innings streak that included a no-hitter by Kannon Ritchie, who struck out 16 batters without allowing a hit in a 7-0 victory over Martin's Mill.
Kerens has a formidable lineup and that was in evidence against Cross Roads Friday when they banged out 10 hits. Everyone got into the act. Eight players had at least one hit, three had doubles and six players drove in runs, including Adrian Solis, who had a pair of RBIs and Andy Conklin, who doubled home two runs.
Two more Bobcats had doubles. Matt Rikard went 1-for-4, doubled, scored and drove in a run and Krayton Ritchie, who went 1-for-3, doubled, scored and drove in a run and Kannon Ritchie went 1-for-4, scored twice and drove in a run. Danny Conklin went 2-for-4, scored and drove in a run and Lane Lynch went 2-for-4 and scored twice.
