MALAKOFF -- After falling behind early, the Mildred Eagles' comeback attempt fell short as the Eagles lost their first district game to the Malakoff Tigers 5-2 on Tuesday night in Malakoff.
The Tiger pitcher, Mike Jones pulled off a rare feat, pitching a no-hitter, despite giving up two runs, including one earned. Jones was fantastic, no-hitting the Eagles and striking out 13 batters, despite the Eagles scoring two runs. Mildred was no-hit by Malakoff after no-hitting Rice in their previous game on Friday.
Mildred plated its first run in the fifth inning, Gabe Kloecker walked to lead off the inning, advancing to second base on a wild pitch. Aiden Bates would move Kloecker to third base on a sac bunt. Tanner Shaw grounded out to second base scoring Kloecker.
In the sixth inning, Gabe Irvine led off the inning reaching first on a hit-by-pitch. Irvine would steal second base and then advance to third base on a wild pitch. He would then score on a passed ball.
Malakoff scored all five of its runs in the first four innings. Mildred starter, Jake Callahan gave up three runs in the first, but then settled down, mowing through the Tiger batters in the second and third innings, before the Tigers managed to score two runs with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. Kloecker pitched the final two innings for the Eagles giving up no runs with a hit, a walk, and two HBPs.
Jones ended up being the story of the game pitching a complete game, no-hitter, striking out 13 batters, while giving up four walks and a hit a batter.
Malakoff and Mildred have been the class of the district through the first half of district play. With the loss, the Eagles drop to 4-1 in the district while Malakoff improves to 5-0 with the win.
