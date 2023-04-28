The Mildred Eagles held a 4-3 lead going into the sixth inning Tuesday, but were unable to hold it as the Malakoff Tigers scored two runs in the sixth inning followed by four runs in the seventh inning to take the ballgame and the district title.
Mildred took the lead early in the bottom of the first inning. Austin Wing led off with a walk, then advanced to second base on a passed ball. Jake Callahan singled to left field, scoring Wing from second.
The second inning for the Eagles started with another lead off walk and would remain aggressive on the basepaths. Aiden Bates led off with a walk then advanced to second on a passed ball. Wyatt Chappell followed Bates with a walk. A double steal would move the runners up a base. Bates would be caught trying to score. Chappell advanced to third on an error then scored when Tanner Shaw grounded out to shortstop.
Malakoff came roaring back, taking the lead in the third inning scoring three runs with two outs. With one out, a Tiger batter reached on an error. He would come around and score when the following batter hit a double. The double was followed by a walk then another double scoring both runners. The Eagles ended the threat before any more damage occurred.
The Eagles tied the game in the home half of the inning. The Eagles were able to work the bases loaded with two outs. Bates worked a walk, scoring Wing, but the Tigers struck out the next batter, keeping the damage limited to a single run.
The Eagles took the lead in the fourth inning. With one out, Gabe Irvine singled to center field. Irvine would advance to second base on an error then advanced to third base when Callahan grounded out to second base. Braylon Vanibuls singled to left field, scoring Irvine.
Malakoff took the lead in the sixth. Hustead reached first base on a dropped third strike. A double advanced Hustead to third base. Hustead then scored on a passed ball which also advanced Jedlicka, who would also score on a sac fly to center field. Malakoff followed by scoring four runs in the top of the seventh inning to put the game out of reach.
Braylon Vanibuls started the game for the Eagles and pitched well, giving up five runs, only two were earned, in five and two-thirds innings with nine strikeouts while giving up three walks. Vanibuls also went three-for-four at the plate with an RBI.
Callahan went two-for-four at the plate with an RBI with a stolen base. Aiden Bates went zero-for-one with three walks, a stolen base, and an RBI.
Austin Wing picked up the loss for the Eagles giving up four earned runs in an inning and a third pitched while striking out two batters. Wing also went zero-for-two at the plate with two walks and two runs scored.
Jones earned the win for Malakoff after giving up a run in four and a third innings pitched with three walks and eight strikeouts.
With the loss, Mildred clinched second place in the district with Malakoff claiming the championship. The playoffs do not start for another week and the Eagles will face Palmer in a non-district game on Friday.
