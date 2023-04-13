MILDRED -- The Mildred Eagles rallied late, scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to beat the Blooming Grove Lions 6-4 on Tuesday night in Mildred. With the win, the Eagles sweep the series against the Lions with both games being close, outstanding games.
The Eagles would load the bases in the first inning with two outs and would go ahead when Aidan Bates walked scoring Aiden Williamson. Kelton Bell followed with a strikeout of Tanner Shaw to stop the damage.
Blooming Grove answered right back in the second inning capitalizing on Eagle errors and small ball to score three runs including two RBIs on bunts in the infield by Wood and Covington. Wood would later score on a steal of home.
Both pitchers would clamp down in the third inning, but the Eagles would take the lead in the fourth inning when Jake Callahan doubled on a sliced line drive down the right field line scoring Gabe Irvine.
Callahan then stole third base. Vanibuls would then be hit by a pitch to give the Eagles two runners aboard. Williamson, the courtesy runner for Vanibuls, would steal second. Adam Holeman followed with a bunt down the third baseline. The throw would get away from the first baseman, scoring Callahan and Williamson.
The Lions would answer right back in the next inning when Trent Nicholson hammered a ball over the left-field wall to tie the score.
The Eagles would go ahead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Wyatt Chappell would walk with two outs, followed by a Gabe Irvine triple to left, scoring Chappell. Irvine would later steal home when the Lions caught Austin Wing attempting to steal second base.
Vanibuls would pitch a scoreless sixth and seventh inning with two strikeouts in each of the innings to seal the victory. Vanibuls would earn the victory, giving up four runs, two earned, on three hits over seven innings while striking out 11 and walking just one.
Bell picked up the loss, giving up six runs, four earned, on three hits over six innings while throwing eight strikeouts and six walks.
The Eagles improve to 14-3 overall and 6-1 in district and will host Kemp on Friday.
