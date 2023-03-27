BLOOMING GROVE -- One of the great things about high school sports in Texas are the rivalries. It does not matter the sport or the records, rivalry games just mean more. On Friday night, the Mildred Eagles and Blooming Grove Lions faced off against each other in a game that ended up going in extra innings with Blooming Grove loading the bases, with two outs, in the bottom of the eighth inning, only for the Eagles to get the last out, taking the ball game 5-4.
The Eagles started fast in the first inning, Austin Wing lead off the game with a line drive single to left and promptly stole second. Jake Callahan followed with a ground out to shortstop, advancing Wing to third base. Wing would score when the next batter, Braylon Vanibuls grounded out to first base.
The Lions answered right back in the home half of the first. Kelton Bell led off for the Lions with a single to right field. Noah Hutchinson followed with a single to right advancing Bell to third. Hutchinson would steal second base to give the Lions two runners in scoring position. Jace Trull followed grounding out to second base, but Bell was able to scamper home for the RBI. Eagle pitcher, Jake Callahan struck out the next batter to end the Lion threat.
Both pitchers would breeze through the second inning, but the Eagles would score again in the third. With one out, Wing tripled on fly ball to the fence in right field. Callahan followed with a walk. Vanibuls singled on a line drive to center field scoring Wing. Callahan would advance to third on the throw. Adam Holeman then bunted. The throw would bounce off his shoulder down the right field line. Holeman advanced to second while Callahan and Vanibuls scored on the play. Bell was able to get the final out to end the Eagle threat.
Both pitchers settled in and breezed through until the home half of the sixth inning. Jace Trull would reach on a one out walk then advance on a fielder’s choice. Trull scored when the next batter, Williams, singled on a hard ground ball through the hole between first and second narrowing the score to 4-3. A two-out double scored Williams, but the Eagles were able to get the last out to end the threat.
After a bunt out, Bell struck out the side in the top of the seventh setting up the exciting end. Austin Wing came into the game to attempt the save for the Eagles. Bell led off the inning with a fly ball to left field. Bell reached base when the fielder slipped and fell then outraced the throw to advance to second. Wing struck out Hutchinson and got Nicholson to line out to left field to get two outs. Trull then hit a ground ball to right field to score Bell and tie the game at 4-4. Wing was able to strike out Haden to take the game to extra innings.
Wing opened the top of the eighth inning with a double to center field. Callahan then popped out to catcher, Nicholson who made a nifty play to snag the ball. The Lions then intentionally walked Vanibuls. Williamson bunted into a fielder’s choice to advance Wing and Vanibuls. Gabe Kloecker followed with another fielder’s choice, scoring Wing, but the Lion shortstop, Short was able to tag Vanibuls out as he sprinted passed him, but the play gave the Eagles a 5-4 lead.
The Lions kept fighting. With one out, Short singled to center field. Wing was able to strike out the following batter. The Lions then sent up a pinch hitter who singled to center field, advancing the runner to third base. The Eagles then chose to intentionally walk Kelton Bell to load the bases. Noah Hutchinson then hit a hard ground ball to Jake Callahan at shortstop, who threw him out at first to seal the game for the Eagles.
It was a great game for two teams that refused to give him. Austin Wing picked up the win for the Eagles, pitching two innings, giving up a run, a walk, while picking up two strikeouts. Jake Callahan did not get a decision, giving up three runs, all earned in six innings pitched, striking out four batters, while walking one.
Kelton Bell took the lost for the Lions, pitching all eight innings, giving up five runs, all earned, striking out eight batters, while walking three.
Austin Wing led the Eagles going three-for-four with a double and a triple, scoring three runs, and stealing a base. Braylon Vanibuls went one-for-three with two RBIs, scoring a run, while picking up a walk.
Kelton Bell paced the Lions going two-for-four with a double and a stolen base, scoring two runs and walking once. Jace Trull went one-for-three with two RBIs and a walk.
With the win, the Eagles improve to 10-2 and 2-0 in district play and will host Kemp on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.