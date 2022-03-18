Mildred's Eagles exploded for 20 runs Thursday and defeated rival Blooming Grove 20-8 in a key District 18-3A game.
Cody Hayes, who is coming off a spectacular basketball season, led the way for the Eagles, Hayes tripled, scored three runs, drove in two more and had an outstanding day at shortstop for Mildred.
The Eagles used two pitchers to complete the six-inning game and Austin Wing, who started and gave up five runs on five hits while striking out three, got the win. Wing went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in four runs for the Eagles, who also saw Nick Carriziles score twice and drive in three runs. Jake Callahan scored three runs and drove in a run.
Kelton Bell led Blooming Grove with a 2-for-3 day, belting a pair of doubles, scoring twice and driving in two runs. Bryson Fisher went 1-for-3 and scored twice for the Lions and Noah Hutchinson went 1-for-3 and drove in a run.
