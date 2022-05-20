Mildred's Eagles, who stormed their way to the District 18-3A title with an inspiring nine-game winning streak, earned 18-3A postseason honors.
Thomas hit .300 for the season and hit a whopping .409 in district play. He had a 3-2 record with five saves with a 1.40 ERA in 25 innings on the mound, and also had a .955 fielding percentage at first base.
Cody Hayes was the district's First-Team shortstop after hitting .407 and going 2-0 with a 3.60 ERA. He stole 20 bases had a .910 fielding percentage.
Breylon Vanibuls was First-Team infielder, who hit .316 and went 4-1 with a 2.30 ERA in 27.1 innings. Jake Callahan was named a First-Team pitcher. He went 3-2 with a 1.8 ERA in 49.2 innings.
Wes Ewing was the district's First-Team catcher. He hit .347 and had a .975 fielding percentage, and Austin Wing earned First-Team honors as an infielder after hitting .305 and going 4-0 with a 3.6 ERA in 26.2 innings. Wing had a .950 fielding percentage and stole 24 bases. Aidan Bates was the 18-3A First-Team DH, hitting .286 and stealing eight bases.
Nick Carrizales and Tanner Shaw were named Secord-Team outfielders and Holden Thomas was named to the Honorable Mention list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.