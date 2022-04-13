MILDRED -- Wes Ewing ripped a single to right, and Cody Hayes came racing home with the winning run late Monday for the Mildred Eagles, who celebrated like it was New Year's Eve with a 3-2, 12-inning win over Blooming Grove.
Mildred's dramatic walk-off didn't just beat rival Blooming Grove, it moved the Eagles into first-place in the District 18-3A race on "First-Place Day" at the Jacky Coker Complex, where the Lady Eagles moved back into first-place with a 6-1 win over Blooming Grove and the Eagles took over first after battling back most of the season.
Mildred started off at 3-2 in the district race, but caught fire and ripped off a four-game winning streak to take over with a 7-2 record with five games left in the season.
They beat Palmer 15-14, downed Kemp 12-2, knocked off Eustace 7-4 and edged Blooming Grove in the 12-inning thriller during the streak to move ahead of Scurry-Rosser and defending state champ Malakoff, which are both 6-3. Scurry beat Malakoff 6-4 Monday to open the door for the Eagles, who flew right through it to the top of the league.
Mildred has five games left, including a showdown with Malakoff next week at Jacky Coker on Tuesday and a season-finale against Scurry at home on April 30. Stay tuned ...
The Eagles lost at Malakoff 4-2 on March 25 and fell at Scurry-Rosser 9-1 on April 1. They haven't lost since the April Fool's Day defeat at Scurry, which was obviously a wakeup call for an Eagles team that has flipped its season upside down.
Blooming Grove came to Mildred Monday carrying its own winning streak. The Lions had won three in a row before losing in 12 on Monday. Their last loss was also to Scurry-Rosser.
It was a nailbiter full of tension and drama, one of those "who's going to blink first" games. The Lions scored in the top of the first off Mildred ace Jake Callahan, who went 6 1/3 innings before Austin Wing took over on the mound. Callahan gave up nine hits and two runs while striking out five and Wing, who was the winner in relief, shut down the Lions, allowing just two hits and no runs while striking out five and walking four.
The Lions matched Mildred inning by inning as Kelton Bell started and gave up two runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts before he left the game in the sixth with the score knotted at 2-2.
Jace Trull took over and was brilliant until the 12th. He struck out 10 Eagles (that's a combined 18 Ks for the game) in six innings and gave up just three hits while taking the loss.
Both teams scored in the first and Mildred took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third, but the Lions stormed back and tied things up with a run in the fifth. And it stayed that way as Mildred basically pitched a seven-inning shutout and BG went nine innings without allowing another run until Ewing's clutch single to right brought home Hayes.
It was Ewing's second RBI of the game (he doubled home a run earlier). Breylon Vanibuls, who also doubled, drove in a run for Mildred. Wing not only got the win on the mound, but he stole three bases and scored twice to keep it a 2-2 game before Hayes scored the winner in the 12th.
Bryson Fischer led the Lions at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double. He scored a run and Bell, who went 2-for-4, scored a run. Noah Hutchinson drove in a run with an RBI single and Trent Nicholson drove in a run with a sac fly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.