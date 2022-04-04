Mildred's Eagles hung on to beat Palmer 15-14 Friday night at Mildred, where the Eagles never trailed in a game that produced 29 runs on 14 hits.
The Eagles scored four runs in the first and added six in the fourth to take an 10-8 lead after the Bulldogs scored twice in the third and put up a six-spot in the top of the fourth.
Mildred simply refused to give up the lead and went up 12-8 with two more runs in the fifth only to watch Palmer storm back with a three-run sixth to close to 12-11.
But Mildred answered with its own three-run sixth to take a 15-11 lead into the final inning and hung on to win after Palmer scored three runs to make it a 15-14 game before Braylon Vanibuls, Mildred's third pitcher in the game, came on to get the final out.
Jake Callahan started and went five innings to get the win. He gave up five hits and nine runs, but none of the runs were earned. He struck out three while walking two.
Cody Hayes, who does a little of everything at Mildred, pitched 1 2/3 innings before Vanibuls ended it. He also walked twice and doubled and scored two runs.
The Eagles were led at the plate by Wes Ewing, who went 2-for-2 with a double and drove in three runs and Tanner Shaw, who went 3-for-4 with a double, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Austin Wing went 1-for-3, scored twice and drove in three runs as the trio of Eagles combined for eight RBI's.
