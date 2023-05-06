WEST -- The Mildred Eagle baseball season came to an end in West Friday night as the West Trojans defeated the Eagles 10-0 in a game that featured multiple lighting delays and finished late in the night.
The Eagles had a great season finishing second in the district with a record of 8-2, with their only losses in the district coming at the hands of Malakoff. The Eagles have a relatively young team and can hold their heads high.
The game Friday was just not their night. The Eagles were one-hit as the West starter Landon Campbell was rolling, giving up the only a single by Wyatt Chappell in the third inning.
Eagle starter Braylon Vanibuls pitched well for much of the game throwing 4 2/3 innings, giving up five runs with three strikeouts. For Vanibuls, it came down to one bad inning with West scoring three runs in the third inning.
Overall, it was another successful season for Coach Stayton Thomas and the Mildred Eagle Baseball Program. They competed well and made the playoffs.
Two of the three seniors, Vanibuls and Jake Callahan have committed to play baseball in college. They may not have completed every goal they wanted, but they were competitive with some of the best teams in the state.
The Eagles have one of the best baseball programs in the area, competing for the playoffs year in and year out and despite this season coming to an end sooner than they would have liked, the Eagles can count this season as a success.
