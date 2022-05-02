The Mildred Eagles baseball team had a busy week last week, clinching the district championship with a 4-3 victory over the Kemp Yellowjackets Friday night in Kemp, then wrapped up the season with a 9-2 victory over the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. Both victories were quality wins over playoff-bound teams.
Now the Eagles (19-4) move onto the Bi-District round of the playoffs as the top seed and will square off against the Troy Trojans (18-8-1) this weekend.
The busy weekend started with a district-title clinching 4-3 victory over the Kemp Yellowjackets. The game was scoreless through the first three frames. The Eagles scored two runs in the fourth and the fifth innings with Cody Hayes and Braylon Vanibuls each having RBIs and had the Eagles looking like they would coast to victory. Kemp battled back scoring a run in the sixth inning and two runs in the seventh.
Jake Callahan started the game for the Eagles and turned in another solid outing giving up three runs in six and third innings. Hayden Thomas came in and got the save for the Eagles, shutting down the Yellowjacket rally.
This is the first outright district championship for the Eagles in a few years for the storied program.
Saturday's game against Scurry-Rosser saw the Wildcats jump out to a two-run lead in the top of the first inning only to have the Eagles answer right back, tagging Wildcat ace Cagle Peavy for three runs in the bottom half of the inning. The Eagles ended up beating the Wildcats 9-2 giving Braylon Vanibuls, who pitched five strong innings, striking out three, the victory.
The Wildcats' first two batters scored when Lincoln Waggoner led off the game with a walk. Zach Hutchins then hit a single. The Wildcats pulled off a double steal to move both runners into scoring positions. A sacrifice fly by Kaden Bradshaw scored Waggoner then Hutchins scored on a fielders choice. The Eagles gave up only three hits for the rest of the ballgame and the Wildcats never really threatened again.
The Eagles scored early and often and in a variety of ways capitalizing on aggressive base running and timely hitting to keep the pressure on the Wildcats.
These final two games wrapped up another good season for the Mildred baseball program, however, that did not appear inevitable in the early part of district play. After winning their first three games in the district, the Eagles dropped back-to-back games including an ugly 9-1 loss to Scurry-Rosser. The Eagles then ripped off nine straight victories to finish out the season, earning the district title.
Speaking with Coach Stayton Thomas after the game on Saturday on the district championship, he said, “It’s all to the kids. They bought into what we have been preaching and I have a great coaching staff and there is trust all over the field. We have a pretty good veteran group this year that believes in one another.”
When asked about doing the little things, “It is probably a fault of my own, but it is how I was raised and I had some great mentors. You find as you grow that it is the little details that get you beat. We stay on our guys about that and I know I come unglued at times. They have to come across as very important so we can fix it then and not come back to beat us later on. A lot of the teams are good. Scurry-Rosser is a great example. They do a lot of stuff the right way. They are tough hitters one through nine and you can’t mess up with them. The big thing today was we pitched down when we needed to and we played great defense behind them.”
The bi-district round of the playoffs begins this week. Mildred will face Troy in a best of three series with Game 1 played on Friday at 6 pm. Games 2 and 3 will be played on Saturday at 4:30 and at 7:00 (if needed). All games will be played at the Waco ISD complex in Waco.
