MILDRED -- The Mildred Eagles opened district play with a 16-6 run-ruling of the Eustace Bulldogs on a cold, blustery Tuesday evening. The wind and slick grass from rain earlier in the evening played havoc for both teams at times with the teams combining for six errors. The Eagles picked up where they left off last season when they went 12-2 in district play to win the district championship and have been on a torrid pace in non-district play going 8-2 through the early portion of the season.
Eustace opened the scoring in the top of the first inning against Eagle pitcher Holden Thomas. A double and a single to start the game would put two runners on base for CJ Grogan, who would hit a triple scoring both runners. After a hit-by-pitch, A Maltos hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Grogan. Thomas would settle down getting the next two batters to ground out to end the threat.
The Eagles would answer right back. Austin Wing led off with a double to center. After a groundout, Braylon Vanibuls hammered a home run over the scoreboard in left field to narrow the deficit. Adam Holeman and Gabe Kloecker followed with back-to-back singles. With Tanner Shaw at the plate, Holeman and Klocker would then pull off a double steal. Holeman would then score on a passed ball. Shaw would then bunt his way aboard. An error by the first baseman would score Kloecker and the speedy Shaw would advance to third base. Shaw would score on the next pitch as Aidan Bates bunted for a single, plating Shaw. The Eagles would load the bases, but the Bulldogs were able to end the threat without giving up any more runs.
The Bulldogs would go quietly in the top of the second inning. The Eagles would continue to press their lead in their half of the second. Vanibuls opened the inning with a walk, then advanced to second then third on back-to-back passed balls. Holeman walked to give the Eagles runners on the corners. An error by the Bulldog catcher when he tried to pick off Vanibuls at third base would score Vanibuls and allow Holeman to advance to second base. Shaw would bunt to the pitcher who tried to get Holeman out as he tried to score from third, but an error would allow Holeman to score and Shaw would advance all the way to third base giving the Eagles a 7-3 lead through two innings.
The Eagles would score again in their half of the third inning. Jake Callahan would lead off the inning on a walk. Callahan would end up at third base with two outs and would score on a passed ball.
The Eagles scored three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Gabe Irvine singled with two outs, before advancing to second on a wild pitch. Wing followed with a double scoring Irvine. Callahan then hit a two-run home run to left field, scoring Wing.
The Eagles ended the game in the fifth inning scoring five runs. The Eagles started with back-to-back walks by Shaw and Bates. Westyn Andrews then came to the plate. Bunting the ball back to the pitcher, an error on the throw allowed Andrews aboard, then to advance to second, scoring Shaw. A Wing single to right field would score Bates’ courtesy runner, Williamson, and advance Andrews to third base. Back-to-back walks to Callahan and Vanibuls would load the bases, then score a run. Adam Holeman followed with a hard-hit single to centerfield scoring Wing and Callahan to end the game.
Several Eagles had great games. Wing went three-for-four with two RBIs, two doubles, a walk, and a stolen base. Vanibuls went two-for-three with two RBIs, a home run, and two walks. Holeman with two-for-four with two RBIs, two stolen bases, and a walk. Jake Callahan went one-for-three with two RBIs on a home run and two walks. Callahan also finished out the game on the mound, pitching two-thirds of an inning, striking out both batters. Holden Thomas pitched 4.1 innings to pick up the win, giving up six runs of which four were earned, with a strikeout and a walk.
The Eagles improve to 9-2 on the season and 1-0 in district play, moving on to host Blooming Grove on Friday. The Bulldogs fall to 4-9, 0-1 will host Kemp on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.