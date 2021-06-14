Mildred and Rice both competed in the tough District 18-3A race, which included state champ Malakoff and a Blooming Grove team that had the best season at the Grove in recent memory. Mildred's Eagles and the Rice Bulldogs also had solid baseball seasons and had a list of players earn post-season honors.
Mildred had seven players named to the All-District baseball team, including junior Cody Hayes, who is a star in every sport at Mildred.
Hayes, who was an all-district football player and all-district basketball player, was named to the 18-3A All-District baseball first-team as an infielder.
Mildred had six players make the 18-3A second-team.
Pitchers Breylon Vanibuls and Hayden Thomas made the second-team as well as outfielders Daniel Ayers and Nick Carrizalus, and Austin Wing (utility player) and Wes Ewing (catcher) also were named to the second-team.
Rice, which was led by Kenny Brown at the plate and on the mound, had four players earn All-District honors.
Brown, who signed with Arlington Baptist, made the first-team as a pitcher, and also earned Academic second-team All-State honors.
Carson Selmon was named to the 18-3A first-team as an outfielder, and Brycen Clark (outfielder and Ramon Ortiz (pitcher) earned second-team honors.
