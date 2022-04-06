Mildred's Eagles had no trouble handling Kemp Tuesday and came away with a 12-2 five-inning, mercy rule victory.
Cody Hayes had a monster day, going 2-for-4 and driving in six runs and Breylon Vanibuls picked up the win on the mound allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out seven over five innings. He also went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and drove in two runs. Jake Callahan had a hit, scored and drove in a run and Tanner Shaw had a hit and scored twice.
